Ahmadu Jaha, a member of the house of representatives from Borno state, says Boko Haram is occupying eight out of the 10 local government areas in the northern part of the state.
The lawmaker, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and represents Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok federal constituency, said this during the plenary session of the house on Tuesday.
