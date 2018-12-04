A new video has surfaced which shows the moment singer Small Doctor was arrested by officers of the Lagos State Police.
In case you missed it: the singer was arrested yesterday after firearms were found in his possession, and he allegedly threatened to shoot an officer. Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Sy075N
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In case you missed it: the singer was arrested yesterday after firearms were found in his possession, and he allegedly threatened to shoot an officer. Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Sy075N
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[6]