Barcelona completed the greatest comeback in Champions League history, scoring three goals in the last seven minutes to stun PSG 6-5 on aggregate and advance to the quarterfinals. Leading 4-0 after the first leg, PSG set out to avoid being on the wrong side of history, with no team in competition history ever overturning a deficit of such a size. But with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, anything is possible, something that Barcelona teammates Ivan Rakitic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are touted heading into Wednesday's second leg. See video below: