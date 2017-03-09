Submit Post Advertise

    Barcelona completed the greatest comeback in Champions League history, scoring three goals in the last seven minutes to stun PSG 6-5 on aggregate and advance to the quarterfinals.

    Leading 4-0 after the first leg, PSG set out to avoid being on the wrong side of history, with no team in competition history ever overturning a deficit of such a size.

    But with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, anything is possible, something that Barcelona teammates Ivan Rakitic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are touted heading into Wednesday's second leg.

