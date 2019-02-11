Kayode Ogundamisi was on Channels TV Sunday Politics yesterday. He blasted PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the video has been trending on Twitter.
President Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie shared the video online. Kayode Ogundamisi while blasting Atiku Abubakar said: "When Atiku was VP, ASUU, was on strike for …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2tgh3D5
Get More Nigeria Political News
President Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie shared the video online. Kayode Ogundamisi while blasting Atiku Abubakar said: "When Atiku was VP, ASUU, was on strike for …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2tgh3D5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]