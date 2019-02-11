Politics Video Of Kayode Ogundamisi Blasting Atiku On TV Goes Viral. See Reactions – Nairaland

#1
Kayode Ogundamisi was on Channels TV Sunday Politics yesterday. He blasted PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the video has been trending on Twitter.

President Buhari’s aide, Lauretta Onochie shared the video online. Kayode Ogundamisi while blasting Atiku Abubakar said: "When Atiku was VP, ASUU, was on strike for …


Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2tgh3D5

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top