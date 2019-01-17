Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested and arraigned a travel agent, Iheanacho Chikendu, for N18 million visa fraud.
Chikendu was arraigned by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the commission on Tuesday before Justice D. E. Osiagor of the Federal High …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2DeWFIl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Chikendu was arraigned by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the commission on Tuesday before Justice D. E. Osiagor of the Federal High …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2DeWFIl
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]