Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed a seriously ill fifteen year old Russian teenager to make a private tour inside his £390million Ilyushin jet that boast of an office, luxurious bedroom , conference room,kitchen,lounges, gold-plated toilet, gym and full bar.
Arslan Kaipkulov ,whose dream was to make a video about …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2LEvpW8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Arslan Kaipkulov ,whose dream was to make a video about …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2LEvpW8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[43]