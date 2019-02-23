Metro #VoteAndNotFight:- Kogi State University Student Killed At His Polling Unit By An Unknown Gunmen (Photo) – Naijaloaded

#1
So Sad!! Young Man killed earlier today at his polling unit by an unknown gunmen after just few hours after preaching the vote and not fight gospel.

The details and reason for the shooting is yet uncovered....



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2GEwei5

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[14]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top