Politics Warn Oshiomhole not to destabilise Nigeria with his remarks – Governor Wike tells FG – Legit.ng

#1
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has called on the federal government to call to order Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike said that Oshiomhole's remarks, which he describes as inflammatory...

wike.JPG

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2vzYQ7G

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[110]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top