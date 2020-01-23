Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has called on the federal government to call to order Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Wike said that Oshiomhole's remarks, which he describes as inflammatory...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2vzYQ7G
Get More Nigeria Political News
Wike said that Oshiomhole's remarks, which he describes as inflammatory...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2vzYQ7G
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[110]