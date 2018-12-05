  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Entertainment Watch: Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West’s Behaviour – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
We recently reported that Kanye West came under fire for using his phone when he and Kim Kardashian attended The Cher Show on December 3.

Although Kanye has issued an apology for his "lack of etiquette" after he got roasted on Twitter, Kim …


via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2FYvsNp

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top