Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi is not resting with making bangers and his song, "Surrender" which is off his recently released Lagos to London album is a jam to listen to.
The singer in the visual for the song which has vocals from the songbird, …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2B5347G
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The singer in the visual for the song which has vocals from the songbird, …
via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2B5347G
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]