Politics We’re vetting Ganduje’s bribe videos – Buhari – Topix news

#1
President Buhari, who spoke on the matter for the first time during an interactive session with Nigerians in France, said videos depicting the bribery had been given to security men for vetting.

In the videos widely circulated on social media, the governor was seen allegedly receiving kickbacks from …



Read more via Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2QIjMiT

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top