Dimma Umeh, Jackie Aina & Lydia Forson Nominated for E! People’s Choice Awards
We are excited for Dimma Umeh who has been nominated for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, in the category of “African Social Star”. The beauty influencer was nominated alongside Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson, Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo, South African TikTok star Karl Kugelmann, South...
