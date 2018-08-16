  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Entertainment Blake Lively Thinks Husband Ryan Reynolds Deserves Her People’s Choice Awards Style Icon Nomination – E! Online (US)

#1
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are both up for 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards, but will they both win?

Well, if Lively had it her way her husband would win it all, including her Style Icon of 2018 nomination (and vote) because she is the sweetest wife …



via E! Online (US) – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2NCgQps

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top