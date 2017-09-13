.



In his response, the Vice Chairman of the Council, Ezeogo Boni Okoro said that it was a shame that the military would invade the NUJ state secretariat over flimsy excuse that journalists were taking pictures of the show of force convoy.



Okoro said that he was slapped, gun cocked at him while his iPad and the phones of his colleagues were smashed by the soldiers and called on the military hierarchy to rein on their junior men and to also fish out those behind the dastardly act and deal with them accordingly.