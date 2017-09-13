The Nigeria Army has denied that the home of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu was under siege. According to Deputy Director, Army Public Relation and Information, 82 Division, Colonel Sagir Musa, no soldiers were deployed at the home of the IPOB leader Col. Musa who spoke in Umuahia when visited by the Abia State Council of NUJ which was attacked by some overzealous soldiers, also said that the Operation Python Dance [Egwu Eke] was not targeted at anybody but aimed at tackling the security situation in the South East zone. Musa who regretted the action of the soldiers said he came to apologize for the action of the soldiers. He said the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj. Gen. Adamu Baba Abubakar sent him to tender the apology even as he promised that the soldiers involved in the act would be fished out and sanctioned appropriately. The Operation Egwu Eke (Python Dance) will commence from 15th of September to 14th of October and the exercise is not targeted at any group. “The exercise is targeted at all security flash points in the entire South East geopolitical zone which is the reason behind the army show of force; particularly it is targeted at kidnappings, armed robbery, cultism, insurgency and session agitators”, Col. Musa said. He insisted that there was no military siege at the home of the IPOB leader and that the Egwu Eke operations was not targeted at Nnamdi Kanu or any person or group. In his response, the Vice Chairman of the Council, Ezeogo Boni Okoro said that it was a shame that the military would invade the NUJ state secretariat over flimsy excuse that journalists were taking pictures of the show of force convoy. Okoro said that he was slapped, gun cocked at him while his iPad and the phones of his colleagues were smashed by the soldiers and called on the military hierarchy to rein on their junior men and to also fish out those behind the dastardly act and deal with them accordingly.