Submit Post Advertise

World We Don't Have Incriminating Intel on Trump - Russia

Discussion in 'World News' started by Jules, Jan 11, 2017 at 1:33 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Vladimir Putin's spokesperson is discrediting American reports that the Kremlin has been gathering incriminating information on US President-elect Donald Trump.

    vladimir putin.jpg

    READ: Russia Has Enough Intel to Blackmail Trump - US Intel Chiefs

    Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, Putin, called the dossier “pulp fiction”, saying the Kremlin did not have compromising material on Trump nor on Hillary Clinton, as the documents also said; GUARDIAN UK reports.

    “This is an absolute canard, an absolute fabrication, and it’s complete nonsense,” Peskov said in a statement. “The Kremlin does not engage in collecting kompromat.”
     
    Jules, Jan 11, 2017 at 1:33 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments