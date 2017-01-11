Vladimir Putin's spokesperson is discrediting American reports that the Kremlin has been gathering incriminating information on US President-elect Donald Trump. READ: Russia Has Enough Intel to Blackmail Trump - US Intel Chiefs Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, Putin, called the dossier “pulp fiction”, saying the Kremlin did not have compromising material on Trump nor on Hillary Clinton, as the documents also said; GUARDIAN UK reports. “This is an absolute canard, an absolute fabrication, and it’s complete nonsense,” Peskov said in a statement. “The Kremlin does not engage in collecting kompromat.”