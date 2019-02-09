Politics We fully support El-Rufai’s body bag comment, says APC – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s “body bag” comment has continued to generate mixed reactions with the latest coming from his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor El-Rufai had said that those who intend to interfer in Nigeria’s general election would return to their countries in …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2RPZ1l4

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top