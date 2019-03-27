The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the presentation of certificates of return to candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state.
The electoral commission disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday. INEC said it has been served with a judgement from the court of appeal in …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2JFLxta
Get More Nigeria Political News
The electoral commission disclosed this in a tweet on Tuesday. INEC said it has been served with a judgement from the court of appeal in …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2JFLxta
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]