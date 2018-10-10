Vacancy Wellspring University Academic Massive Job Recruitment (20 Positions) - Edo state | Nairaland

#1
Wellspring University is a private university promoted by Management Science Centre and approved by the Federal Government. It operates on Christian ethics and principles.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the academic staff vacancy in the following positions below:



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2CBmi71 – Nairaland

Get more Latest Jobs
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[45]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top