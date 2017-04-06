Leicester and Nigerian forward, Ahmed Musa has reacted to reports claiming that he beat his wife. The Nigeria international, who joined the Premier League champions last summer from CSKA Moscow for £16m, was questioned by Leicestershire police in the early hours of Wednesday morning after they were called to a disturbance at his home in Countesthorpe. Speaking through his agent Tony Harris after release, Musa noted that the report is ‘inaccurate’ as he considers legal action against the source. He said: “A row ensued between Musa and Jamila which drew the attention of neighbours and the police were notified,” said Tony Harris. “The police duly spoke with Musa along with a couple of witnesses in the house and have since closed the matter with no further action whatsoever as there is no case to answer. No charges were brought against Musa or his wife. “It’s normal for a couple to have a bit of a row now and again, however, Musa did not at any point hit his wife nor was he attacked by her. It was a mere domestic issue which has now been resolved and they are now talking again.” Harris added: “Everyone knows Musa is a jolly good fellow. He doesn’t drink or smoke, doesn’t party and has never been in trouble with the police all his life. He couldn’t harm a fly.” Musa is understood to be very upset about the reporting of the incident and has been in touch with his legal representatives to discuss potential action.