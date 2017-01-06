Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte has hailed departing midfielder, John Obi Mikel's decision to join China club. The Nigerian has completed a permanent transfer to Tianjin TEDA on Friday, after spending over a decade at Stamford Bridge. Mikel Obi, who never featured under Conte, has signed a four-year deal with the Chinese Super League club worth £140,000-a-week. Conte said during his Friday press conference: “I want to say thanks to Obi, for this period when he worked with me. “He showed great attitude and I wish for him and his family the best. “I hope that these offers from China finish with Mikel and Oscar.”