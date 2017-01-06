Submit Post Advertise

What Antonio Conte Said About Mikel Obi's China Move

Jan 6, 2017

    Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte has hailed departing midfielder, John Obi Mikel's decision to join China club.

    The Nigerian has completed a permanent transfer to Tianjin TEDA on Friday, after spending over a decade at Stamford Bridge.

    Mikel Obi, who never featured under Conte, has signed a four-year deal with the Chinese Super League club worth £140,000-a-week.

    Conte said during his Friday press conference: “I want to say thanks to Obi, for this period when he worked with me.

    “He showed great attitude and I wish for him and his family the best.

    “I hope that these offers from China finish with Mikel and Oscar.”
     
