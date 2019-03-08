Politics What Buhari said in Kaduna – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday inaugurated the Command and Control Centre of the Kaduna State Surveillance and Monitoring System, set up to enhance security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project cost the state government over N1.24 billion, and included the …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2IX1b35

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top