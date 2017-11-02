Submit Post Advertise

Politics What Buhari Told Tinubu On Phone Over Jide's Death

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 2, 2017 at 11:47 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    President Muhammadu Buhari says he is deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Jide Tinubu, eldest son of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

    President Buhari in a telephone call on Wednesday to Asiwaju Tinubu on behalf of the Federal Government and his family offered his deepest condolences to the Tinubu family over the loss of Jide.

    Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, said Buhari described the transition of Jide as “sad and painful.”

    buharination.jpe

    The President said that the nation had been denied the services and potentials of the resourceful lawyer.

    He prayed that God would grant the Tinubu family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and comfort all who mourned the passage of the promising gentleman.
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 2, 2017 at 11:47 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Buhari Told Tinubu
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Buhari's Minister, Danbazau Allegedly Told EFCC Officer To Destroy Maina's Case File

      RemmyAlex, Oct 30, 2017 at 12:21 PM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,176
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 30, 2017 at 12:21 PM
    2. Samguine
      Politics

      Southern Govs Were Present When Buhari Told World Bank To Focus On The North - Shettima

      Samguine, Oct 14, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,299
      Samguine
      Oct 14, 2017
    3. Samguine
      Politics

      NNPC Leaked Memo: Ibe Kachikwu Finally Reveals What Buhari Told Him

      Samguine, Oct 14, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,487
      Samguine
      Oct 14, 2017
    4. Lequte
      Politics

      What President Buhari Told Military Troops in Maiduguri

      Lequte, Oct 3, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      724
      Lequte
      Oct 3, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Buhari Secretly Told El-Rufai He Will Contest 2019 Election [Sahara Reporters]

      RemmyAlex, Sep 10, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,383
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 10, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      7 Things PDP's Makarfi Told President Buhari

      RemmyAlex, Aug 25, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      9,447
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 25, 2017
    7. Lequte
      Politics

      APC Feud: What Tinubu's Men Told Buhari in Private Meeting - Punch

      Lequte, Oct 23, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      12,781
      curator
      Oct 23, 2016

    Comments