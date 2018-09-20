Politics What I’ll do in Rivers state if elected governor — Tonye Cole – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Tonye Cole, an All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Rivers, says restoring peace and unity to the state would be his administration’s top priority if given the mandate in 2019.

Mr Cole, one of the four aspirants on the APC platform, made the assertion …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ppuajf

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[77]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top