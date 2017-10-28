Submit Post Advertise

Metro What I Will Do For Yorubas as Aare Ona Kakanfo - Gani Adams

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 28, 2017 at 7:08 PM. Views count: 104

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Gani Adams, the new Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate of Yoruba land, has stated that his urgent objective for the south west is achieving true federalism.

    “We are talking about restructuring––what politicians call true federalism––which in a proper arrangement, is called federal system of government, not the system we are running now that is completely a unitary system of government,” he said.

    He observed that true federalism was the foundation of Nigeria’s independence in 1960 and the basis of the republic constitution in 1963, argued that it is the pragmatic system that affords each geographical zone the luxury to develop at their own pace.

    "Without restructuring this country there is no way Nigeria can move forward", he said.

    “We have been over-dependent on allocations coming from the centre and we have not been creative in our government levels, and at the same time, private initiatives have not thrived,” he said.

    “Being Aare Ona Kakanfo will energise me to foster unity in Yoruba land and to project the Yoruba culture more; it will assist me to defend the interests of Yoruba land better, and also to defend the interest of Nigeria in general on the basis of justice and equity,” he declared.

    In the same breath, he dispelled the notion that he would be pursuing a narrow agenda of ethnic prerogatives.
     

    Lequte, Oct 28, 2017 at 7:08 PM
