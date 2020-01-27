Business What is Bitcoin Blockchain?

The blockchain is a public ledger that records all transactions carried out on the Bitcoin network. As the name implies, it is a chain of blocks that builds up relevant transactional details in a time-stamped series. There are different types of blockchain, i.e., public, private, hybrid, etc. However, the bitcoin blockchain is public, as all Bitcoin transactions can be monitored. You can check the sender’s and receiver’s address, and the number of bitcoins sent via the blockchain.


