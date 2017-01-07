Submit Post Advertise

Sports What Mikel’s Girlfriend Said About His Move To China

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Jan 7, 2017 at 10:46 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Girlfriend of Mikel Obi, Nigeria’s Super Eagles captain, has reacted to his move from England to China, Tianjin Teda.

    MIKEL AND GIRLFRIEND.JPG

    Mikel officially joined the Chinese side two days back after passing a routine medical check up, bringing to an end a ten and half year stay at Stamford Bridge.

    Olga Diyachenko shared a photo of the football star and their twin daughters and wrote:

    "So proud of you my love@mikel_john_obi and so excited for the the new chapter of our #poohbook What an incredible start to 2017 #nihao".
     
    kemi, Jan 7, 2017 at 10:46 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments