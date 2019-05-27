Popular singer, Runtown, has reacted to the death of a young lady, Lateefat Adediwura, who died after falling into a ditch which was allegedly left uncovered.
Runtown who spoke via his Twitter handle expressed his sadness by saying he does not understand whose responsibility it was to ensure that man …
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2X7QMUF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Runtown who spoke via his Twitter handle expressed his sadness by saying he does not understand whose responsibility it was to ensure that man …
via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2X7QMUF
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]