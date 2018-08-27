President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday gave an indication that his administration may sometime jettison the rule of law.
Mr Buhari told a gathering of lawyers that the “Rule of Law must be subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.” “Our apex …
Premium Times Nigeria
