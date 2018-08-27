Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics When rule of law may be jettisoned – Buhari – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday gave an indication that his administration may sometime jettison the rule of law.

Mr Buhari told a gathering of lawyers that the “Rule of Law must be subject to the supremacy of the nation’s security and national interest.” “Our apex …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PFXdLt

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[108]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top