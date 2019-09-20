FOX9JA, a new site, takes a close look at the Nigerian casino industry and reveals exactly which ones have funds, which ones are barely making it and what happens with their profit once they have obtained it. Best of all they are releasing that information to the public so let them know what to do about it.
FOX9JA became interested in the subject when they noticed all of their advertisements made each casino look the same. They decided that this was unlikely and wanted to know more. They were also curious about whether or not the casinos were hiding something.
They then used this information to take an in-depth look at what's happening with the funds at the various online casinos. One thing that surprised them was the fact that many casinos claim to be local but are part of an international enterprise. Yet other casinos claimed to be huge and appeared to be small and local.
One casino, FOX9JA found, was making 20 times more than any other casino in Nigeria. But they looked like a smaller casino. They then found out that other casinos that portrayed themselves as huge had barely any revenue at all.
A unique way to look at the culture of these casinos, FOX9JA found, was taking an objective look at the numbers they saw. It gave them a fresh perspective on what's going on in the Nigerian casino market. That’s the reason they created a bunch of very informative reviews, such as Nairabet review and many more.
Finding this information on their own would be virtually impossible for the average player. FOX9JA requested public records and developed their sources at the casinos to find out the truth.
For example, what is Nairabet profit from month to month? Why is Nairabet's bonus so odd? Does Nairabet reveal all relevant data to the public? This is the information that FOX9JA believes that the public has a right to know. When you look at an advertisement for a casino, you may be used to seeing only one image of it. What's happening can be quite different.
If you have a lot of money to bet, you want a casino that will reward you and have the financial reserves to pay you. On the other hand, you may be more loyal to your local community and want a smaller casino.
That's fine. But you need to know where a casino you are looking at is on that spectrum. You have the right to that data.
It took FOX9JA a long time to put their research together. But they feel it was worth it for people to be able to access this information. And, FOX9JA was surprised by some of the information they learned. It was particularly interesting for them to find out what casinos were international heavyweights.
This information is exclusive to FOX9JA. But as a public service, they are releasing the data to the public. They think they have a right to know. That is FOX9JA's main goal.
The site also publishes full casino reviews for the major casinos in Nigeria, including comparing offers. For example, a casino that targets the lower end of the market is Bet9Ja. The minimum deposit for the welcome bonus at Bet9Ja is 100 naira. With your first deposit, you can receive matching funds up to 1,000 naira. That bonus money has to be played through at least 10 times.
Nairabet, meanwhile, only requires you to make a minimum deposit of 50 naira to make a bet. On top of that, with your first deposit, you'll receive matching funds up to 50,000 naira. This is a solid middle ground casino – not too big, not too small.
Like Bet9Ja, Betking requires a minimum deposit of 100 naira before you can take their welcome bonus. But in a more beneficial turn, they will match your first deposit up to 100,000 naira. If you have the money and want to benefit from free cash, Betking is the place to go.
The Merrybet bonus is odd. In fact, it makes us wonder how Merrybet profits from it. Quite simply they have no Merrybet welcome bonus at all. They give you nothing at Merrybet. Instead, the Merrybet bonus is 5% of your loses back each week in the form of free bets. You do have to opt in to this service or you will receive nothing at all. Another Merrybet bonus is that if you refer a friend, they will give you half their first losses. A final Merrybet bonus is that if you bet a lot at the casino you can contact them and obtain some free bets.
This is just a small preview of the information you will find at FOX9JA. As you go through the site you will learn the secrets of exactly what happens to the money there. This is the information you deserve to know.
