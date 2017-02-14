Submit Post Advertise

White House Confirms Trump's Call To Buhari

Discussion in 'World News' started by Oluogunjobi, Feb 14, 2017

  Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi

    After several rumours and doubts as to whether President Trump truly spoke with President Buhari, the White House has confirmed that the telephone conversation held.

    This was made known by Sean Spicer, the White House Press Secretary while briefing Journalists on activities of the President in the past week till today.

    Spicer mentioned that President Trump received Canada PM, Justin Trudeau and as well spoke with President Buhari of Nigeria , and Jacob Zuma of South Africa
     
    Oluogunjobi, Feb 14, 2017 at 7:37 PM
  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    At last!!!!!!
     
    RemmyAlex, Feb 14, 2017 at 7:42 PM
