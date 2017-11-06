Submit Post Advertise

Politics Why Buhari Is Tormenting Fayose, Atiku – Reno Omokri

    Reno Omokri, a former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, has raised the alarm over what he described as President Muhammadu Buhari’s lack of intention and capacity to hold credible elections in 2019.

    In an open letter to the international community published through his Facebook page, Omokri alleged that President Buhari has unleashed the fascist in him by taking steps to undermine democracy and take Nigeria the way of Venezuela as the country prepares for another round of presidential elections.

    Omokri cited the cases of the two prominent opponents of the president, who have indicated interest in contesting the Presidential elections of 2019.

    “The first is the incumbent Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose. Exactly one hour after Governor Fayose declared, his Commissioner for Finance and the state Accountant General were arrested on trumped up charges to cripple the Fayose campaign.

    “Also, when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar looked like he might be interested in the 2019 race, the government of President Buhari on October 11, 2017, curiously accused his firm, INTELS of not adhering to a policy that runs contrary to a legally binding agreement between the government and INTELS and on the basis of that unilaterally revoked a contract that was still in force. Obviously, this was done to neutralize him ahead of the 2019 Presidential election,” Omokri explained.

    He further pointed out that an international fugitive who is on INTERPOL’s wanted list, Abdulrasheed Maina, was invited back to the country by the Buhari administration, according to a press conference by his family.

    Omokri noted that Maina was reinstated to the civil service from which he had been dismissed after he stole millions of dollars from the pension fund, and given a double promotion by the Buhari government.
     
