Metro Why ECOWAS observers met with INEC chairman today – Plus TV Africa

#1
The head of ECOWAS election observer mission for the 2019 elections, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has met with the INEC Chairman at the INEC headquarters in Nigeria.

The purpose of meeting with all the authorities in the electoral process is to understand more on what she has read …



Read more via Plus TV Africa – http://bit.ly/2RIfIyP

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top