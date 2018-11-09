The federal government has been accused of deliberately preventing the Prince of Wales, Charles Philip, from visiting the Niger Delta for him not to see the neglect of the region.
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2zBLIO3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2zBLIO3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]