Entertainment Why I’m Yet To Have S-x With My S-x Doll, Lagos Socialite Pretty Mike – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Lagos socialite and club owner, Pretty Mike has explained why he is yet to have s-x with his s-x doll, saying it will happen at the right time because they are taking it slowly.

Mike says his s-x doll which he has named Amaka is new in …



via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2DS8hCJ

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top