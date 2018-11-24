Lagos socialite and club owner, Pretty Mike has explained why he is yet to have s-x with his s-x doll, saying it will happen at the right time because they are taking it slowly.
Mike says his s-x doll which he has named Amaka is new in …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2DS8hCJ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Mike says his s-x doll which he has named Amaka is new in …
via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2DS8hCJ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]