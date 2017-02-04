Submit Post Advertise

Politics Why I Met With James Ibori - DG of SSS

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Jules, Feb 4, 2017 at 8:19 PM.

    Director General of the State Security Service, Lawal Daura has explained why he met with former Delta state Governor, James Ibori who returned to Nigeria today after doing jail time in the United Kingdom.

    According to PREMIUM TIMES, director general of SSS, Mr. Daura, confirmed the meeting to journalists.

    Daura said, “He met me for a short debriefing session and way forward; also, to welcome him back to his fatherland. We are also meeting soon to discuss issues of interest affecting the nation.''
     
