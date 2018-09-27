The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Osun State governorship election, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, has given an insight into why he rejected the offer by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to cooperate with it in today’s rerun election.Omisore and SDP leaders revealed in a number of communique that PDP leaders and the party’s candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, are ‘not trustworthy, reliable and dependable in their past dealings’ with them.