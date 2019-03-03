Veteran on-air personality and compere, IK Osakioduwa, formally known as Wildchild, has announced that his time working with Silverbird Entertainment, owners of Rhythm 93.7 FM and Silverbird Television is over.
IK made the announcement on his nighttime radio show and shared a video on social media where he thanked …
via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2EIx3UO
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
IK made the announcement on his nighttime radio show and shared a video on social media where he thanked …
via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2EIx3UO
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]