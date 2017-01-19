Kanye West wasn't invited to Donald Trump's inauguration despite his public support for the President-elect. Tom Barrack, chairman of Trump’s inauguration committee, previously said this about Ye’s potential performance: ''No we haven't asked him. He's been great. He considers himself a friend of the President-elect, but it's not on the venue.'' ''The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it's perfect, it's going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven't asked him to perform.'' See video below: