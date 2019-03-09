The poison of blame, recrimination and scapegoating was already flowing through the veins of Madridismo — the collective noun encompassing the hefty slice of humanity that swears loyalty to that other White House, on La Castellana avenue in the Spanish capital — before they even stepped on …
read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VPbN5M
Get More Nigeria Sports News
read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VPbN5M
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]