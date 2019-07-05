JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Why Oyo-Ita retired as Head of Service - Daily Trust

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari is favourably disposed to the early retirement of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, it has been reliably gathered. A family source told Daily Trust on Monday in Abuja that, the embattled Head of Service, 55, who lost her husband few years ago caved in to pressure from his children, especially the eldest child whom with other relatives and in-laws asked her to quit.
OYO.PNG


Read more: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/why-oyo-ita-retired-as-head-of-service.html
 
[127]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top