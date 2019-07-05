President Muhammadu Buhari is favourably disposed to the early retirement of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, it has been reliably gathered. A family source told Daily Trust on Monday in Abuja that, the embattled Head of Service, 55, who lost her husband few years ago caved in to pressure from his children, especially the eldest child whom with other relatives and in-laws asked her to quit.
