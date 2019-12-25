Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity has said that the arrest of Omoyele Sowore, Sahara Reporters Publisher, was not because he is a journalist.
The presidential spokesperson said this in response to the depiction by foreign media that the …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QnyGvI
Get More Nigeria Political News
The presidential spokesperson said this in response to the depiction by foreign media that the …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QnyGvI
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[87]