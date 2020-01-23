Politics Sowore says Nigerian government ‘secretly’ asked court to order his rearrest – Guardian

#1
Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore has alleged that the Nigerian government ‘secretly’ asked the court to order his arrest.

Sowore and his co-defendant Olawale Bakare are still standing trial on a two-count charge of felony conspiracy and felony by the Nigerian government....

sowore.JPG

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/327ouwW

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top