Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro Why We Can't Discipline IGP Idris - Police Commission

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 7:25 AM. Views count: 18

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Police Service Commission (PSC) has admitted it does not have the authority to discipline the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, even if he fails to implement its decisions.

    Spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement also made it clear that the commission under the leadership of Mike Okiro is not “a mere rubber stamp agency”.

    He said the commission carries out its duties diligently and in accordance with set out guidelines.

    okiro.JPG

    “The 1999 Constitution, part 111, (supplemental) (b), 215 (2) states; The Nigeria Police Force shall be under the command of the inspector-general of police.

    “On postings of Command CPs, the Commission naturally allows the IGP who works with these officers and who knows their operational capabilities to recommend to it.

    “And on special promotions, the commission has given the IGP guidelines that should govern his recommendations. Meanwhile, all recommendations to the commission on this issue has been put on hold until he complies with these guidelines.

    “The commission however can do more with a constitutional provision that allows it protect its decisions. It is also common knowledge that most times its decisions are not implemented by the IGP since constitutionally the commission cannot discipline the IGP.”
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 7:25 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Can't Discipline Idris
    1. Lequte
      Metro

      Biafra: We've Searched Everywhere But Can't Find Nnamdi Kanu- IPOB

      Lequte, Sep 21, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,618
      Lequte
      Sep 21, 2017
    2. Lequte
      Metro

      Nnamdi Kanu Maimed By Nigeria Army, I Can't Confirm If He's Dead or Alive- Lawyer

      Lequte, Sep 12, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,613
      Lequte
      Sep 12, 2017
    3. Samguine
      Metro

      Woman Sends Thugs After Teachers For Flogging Her Child

      Samguine, Jul 25, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      374
      Samguine
      Jul 25, 2017
    4. Jules
      Metro

      Nnamdi Kanu Talks Tough - I Can't Be Re-Arrested, I've Kept My Bail Terms

      Jules, Jun 12, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      1,029
      Peaceforall
      Jun 13, 2017
    5. Oluogunjobi
      Metro

      Why I Can't Buy Dino Melaye's “Antidote For Corruption” Book - Sowore

      Oluogunjobi, May 26, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,851
      Oluogunjobi
      May 26, 2017
    6. Jules
      Metro

      FRSC To Ambode - You Can't Make Us Leave Lagos Roads

      Jules, May 24, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      1,757
      Mary Bola
      May 24, 2017
    7. kemi
      Metro

      We Can't Pay Salaries Because Of Herdsmen Attacks - Governor Ortom

      kemi, Mar 22, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,075
      kemi
      Mar 22, 2017

    Comments