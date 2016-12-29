Submit Post Advertise

Why We Decided To Bomb Lagos Third Mainland Bridge – Militant

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Dec 29, 2016

    The Nigeria Police have arrested a suspected member of a militant group allegedly planning to blow up the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.
    In his confessional statement, Abiodun Amos, aka Senti who hails from Arugbo in the Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, reportedly told the police that his gang was frustrated by the military operations against pipeline vandals.

    The 43-year-old man said his gang went into kidnapping after the bombardment of the creeks, adding that the botched attack on the bridge was initiated by the overall ringleader identified as General Ossy.

    “We went into bank robberies and kidnapping because we wanted to get government’s attention and all we wanted was for them to grant us amnesty and offer us pipeline protection contract. We have made several appeals, but the government is not listening to us.

    “General Ossy said if we didn’t blow up the Third Mainland Bridge, government would not listen to us. We had concluded plans and we decided to carry out the attack by November ending. I am the group’s explosive expert. We were about going into the creek to conclude plans on how to carry out the attack when I was arrested,” he said.
     
    Comments

    Buhari's gov't is not a father Christmas
     
    Not only the government can now listen to you, but all Nigerians too. :)
     
    I dont believe this story, we have several stories on militants trying to bomb third mainland bridge
     
