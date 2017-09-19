The Academic Staff Union of Universities said it suspended its strike after the federal government agreed to fulfil its promises by end of October. The ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, addressed a briefing at the Nigeria Labour Congress secretariat to announce the union’s “conditional suspension of the strike.” He said, “We have signed a new Memorandum of Action today (Monday). Each item on the list in the MoA has a timeline attached. It is our hope that our trust will not be dashed again. We hope that the government will abide with the timeline attached to all the items in the MoA. “Let us give a precautionary advice; should the government unilaterally vary the agreements it signed with our union, we should not be held responsible for the consequences. “Now on the conditional suspension of the strike; after an elaborate and extensive consultation process, the National Executive Council of ASUU has agreed to conditionally suspend the ongoing action, taking into cognizance that the latest proposal by the government to address the contentious issues in the strike has a deadline of the end of October 2017. During the final four-hour meeting between ASUU and the Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, both parties signed a MoA to finalise their decisions. The MoA was presented to the union, the representatives of the Minister of Education, the Accountant-General of the Federation, the representatives of the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Budget and Planning, and officials of the salary and wages commission.