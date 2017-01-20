The Presidency yesterday said that government will not release the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigerian (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, for now. A top presidency source who pleaded anonymity told New Telegraph that the continued detention of El-Zakzaky was in public interest for security reason. The source said the “major constitutional policy objective of government as stated in section 14 (2) (b) is public and not individual security.” According to the presidential source, “The issue of the release of El-Zakzaky is not exclusively legal, and cannot be singly treated as such; it has security and public interest as against individual interest undertones. “Public interest and national security implications must be factored into consideration in line with international practices that conventionally place national security and public interest above any other individual claim of right.” The Federal Government, the source noted, is looking into the case of El-Zakzaky with the public and security interest dimensions into consideration.