Wife and aged parents of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Olutope Oyekanmi Falode (43), have been plunged into unimaginable anxiety following the officer’s disappearance.
Family members of the missing DSP said the worst part of the whole drama was in not....
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2At3KU1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Family members of the missing DSP said the worst part of the whole drama was in not....
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2At3KU1
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]