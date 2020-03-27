60 per cent of COVID-19 cases in Rivers are oil workers - Wike - Daily Post Nigeria
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that 60 per cent of coronavirus cases recorded in the state are from oil workers returning from rigs.
