Charlotta María Hauksdóttir moved to California in 2003 to study photography, and has spent most of the intervening years trying to recapture the landscapes of her youth.
Rather than compete with more traditional landscape photographers, Hauksdóttir creates her images out of dozens of photographs taken all over Iceland. Inspired …
Read more via Wired – https://ift.tt/2xafR5L
Get more World News
Rather than compete with more traditional landscape photographers, Hauksdóttir creates her images out of dozens of photographs taken all over Iceland. Inspired …
Read more via Wired – https://ift.tt/2xafR5L
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]