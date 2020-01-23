Boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather Jnr, has reacted to American boxer Deontay Wilder’s defeat to British fighter, Tyson Fury.
Earlier on Sunday, Fury had knocked Wilder out in the 7th round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA, in their rematch on Saturday night to regain …
read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2HRsUyU
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Earlier on Sunday, Fury had knocked Wilder out in the 7th round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA, in their rematch on Saturday night to regain …
read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2HRsUyU
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]