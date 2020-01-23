Sports Wilder is still a champion – Mayweather – P.M. News

#1
Boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather Jnr, has reacted to American boxer Deontay Wilder’s defeat to British fighter, Tyson Fury.

Earlier on Sunday, Fury had knocked Wilder out in the 7th round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA, in their rematch on Saturday night to regain …

mayweather.JPG

read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2HRsUyU

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top